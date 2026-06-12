Video shows Florida deputy slapping nearly naked woman after she allegedly spat in his face twice

A Florida woman is facing felony battery and disorderly conduct charges after being accused in a slew of disturbances, including yelling at people, stripping down to her underwear in public and spitting in the face of a deputy – twice.

The deputy's response, seen on bodycam video slapping the suspect during her arrest, is under review, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a gas station in Brooksville, north of Tampa, on June 9 to investigate reports that a woman was yelling at customers, behaving erratically and was disrupting the business.

When deputies arrived at the scene, employees said they wanted the woman, who has since been identified as Iesha Field, 33, trespassed from the property. After being issued the trespass warning, Field left the gas station and then went to a nearby mobile home park and continued to cause a disturbance.

While she was there, deputies said that Field removed her clothes and was only wearing her underwear. In addition, Field appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, was yelling, acting belligerently and was disturbing residents, including a mother with young children.

The mother had also requested that Field be trespassed from the property.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation by telling Field, who had previous injuries to her knee and eye, that she needed to return to her home.

Iesha Field is facing several charges connected to the incident. Hernando County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

She refused, became combative and then was taken into custody. However, the sheriff's office said Field resisted the efforts to be placed into the patrol vehicle and tried to hit and kick them.

Once she was placed inside, deputies said Field was banging her head and feet against the window of the patrol vehicle, and when deputies opened the door to talk with her, she fell out.

As Deputy M. LaPalme was trying to help get Field back into the patrol vehicle, deputies said Field spit on the left side of his face. LaPalme continued to try and buckle her into the seat when the sheriff's office said Field spit in his face once again.

That's when LaPalme hit her in the face to prevent her from spitting again, a recording from the deputy's patrol camera showed.

Deputy M. LaPalme is seen hitting Iesha Field in the face after she spit on him – twice Hernando County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The sheriff's office said that Field continued to resist, and was kicking and trying to damage the vehicle. Because of this, additional restraints and a spit hood were used for the safety of Field and the deputies.

She was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, breach of peace/disorderly intoxication.

She was being held on a $3,000 bond.

The incident was captured on multiple body cameras and on an in-car camera. The actions of Deputy M. LaPalme are under review.