Florida woman stabbed with sword, robbed near Key West, deputies say

Four people were arrested over the weekend after Florida deputies said a woman was stabbed with a sword and robbed near Key West.

According to information provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, east of Key West, around 3:45 p.m. Sunday regarding a woman with a stab wound.

The victim said she was also robbed of her laptop and medication during the incident, which took place in a camper on 10th Avenue earlier in the day, according to deputies.

Deputies said that the stab wound, which punctured the woman's lung, did not appear to be life-threatening.

Those who were arrested included:

Marlon Albero Bernal Cabrera, 20, of Stock Island, Florida, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping/false imprisonment.

Jasmine Elizabeth Jones, 29, of Stock Island, Florida, was charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment.

Zjiavon Deaute Green, 31, of Stock Island, Forida, was charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment.

Arlem Cristina Silva Cruz, 39, of Stock Island, Florida, was charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of prescription pills without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies, Bernal Cabrera stabbed the victim during the altercation while the other suspects held her down, or hit her, or otherwise prevented her from leaving.

The suspects then eventually allowed the victim to change out of her bloodly clothes and then go to the hospital.

Deputies said Silva Cruz was in possession of a Diazepam pill, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue when she was arrested.

The sword used in the incident, as well as the bloody clothes belonging to the victim, were found at the scene during the investigation.