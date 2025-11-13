Florida woman arrested after speeding at 107 mph trying to reach Little Caesars before closing, deputies say

A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say she was caught driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit because she allegedly was trying to make it to a Little Caesars pizza shop before closing.

The arrest took place the night of Nov. 6 in Palm Harbor, a community just west of Tampa.

According to local Tampa station WTVT, Pinellas County deputies spotted 21-year-old Yazmin Erazo just before midnight that Thursday speeding northbound in her Kia on U.S. Highway 19. Deputies said her car was tracked at 107 mph in a 55 mph zone during a routine patrol.

A deputy pulled her over around 11:52 p.m., and radar confirmed the triple-digit speed, according to an arrest affidavit cited by WFLA. Officials said Erazo was taken into custody without incident.

When deputies asked why she was driving so fast, Erazo reportedly admitted there was no emergency, telling them she was rushing to get to Little Caesars before the restaurant closed at 12 a.m., according to WFLA.

Erazo was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of dangerous, excessive speeding, the sheriff's office said. She has since posted bond and been released.