Woman pumping gas at Florida gas station set on fire by stranger, police say

A woman pumping gas at a Florida gas station was seriously injured after she was set on fire by a stranger, according to police.

According to a Facebook post by the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers were called to a Mobil gas station located at 101 40th Avenue North around 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, after getting reports of the arson.

Police said Eleanor Crawford, 41, walked up to the victim, who was identified as a 41-year-old woman, while she was pumping gas into her Volvo SUV.

That's when police said she used a lighter to deliberately ignite the gasoline.

Eleanor Crawford St. Petersburg Police Department/Facebook

The victim's vehicle was immediately engulfed in flames, and police said the woman who was pumping gas was seriously injured.

She suffered second-degree burns and was rushed to a local hospital.

Police said they were able to quickly arrest Crawford, who was located a few blocks away from where the incident took place.

The suspect and victim didn't know one another, and the motive remains unclear. The incident is still under investigation.