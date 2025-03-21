Florida woman drowns dog in Orlando airport bathroom, police say

A Central Florida woman is accused of drowning her dog at Orlando International Airport after learning she could not take it with her when she tried to board a flight.

According to the arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department, on Dec. 16, 2024, Alison Lawrence, 57, traveled to the airport with her white dog, Tywinn, for a flight to Colombia.

When the Clermont woman was denied boarding due to improper paperwork, she took Tywinn, a 9-year-old miniature schnauzer, to a bathroom and allegedly drowned it in a toilet, according to the arrest affidavit. The dog was later found dead in a trash bag by an airport employee, who reported the incident to her supervisor.

The employee told police she saw a woman, later identified as Lawrence, "on her knees cleaning up a lot of water and a lot of dog food from the floor of the bathroom handicapped stall," according to the affidavit.

The employee said she had to tend to an emergency elsewhere, and when she returned, she saw Lawrence exit the stall and leave with a purse and suitcase.

That's when she removed the trash bag from the canister and found the dog, the affidavit says.

Surveillance footage captured Lawrence entering the airport with her dog, and later exiting the bathroom without the dog and then later seen at her gate.

Lawrence's name and contact information were on the dog tag, police said. A necropsy later confirmed that the dog died from drowning. Animal services helped identify the dog using its chip and locating Lawrence.

Police said the footage, along with witness statements, led to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Lawrence was taken into custody Tuesday in Lake County and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, following the death of her dog.

She's since posted a $5,000 bond, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Lawrence's actions have sparked outrage, emphasizing the importance of ethical alternatives for pet owners facing travel restrictions. A detective investigating the case noted that Lawrence had other options, such as re-homing or surrendering the dog to a shelter.

Republican state Sen. Tom Leek filed Senate Bill 502 for this legislative session that would create stricter penalties for animal cruelty cases.

Animal cruelty charges in Florida can result in up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.