Florida woman accused of throwing beer bottles at a toddler after falling off her bicycle, deputies say

A northern Florida woman is facing assault charges after police say she threw beer bottles at a 3-year-old child.

Carolyn Miller from the Fort Walton Beach area was arrested after Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a disturbance on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say on a Facebook post that Miller fell from her bicycle. Witnesses say the toddler approached her to check on her well-being.

That was when Miller picked up two beer bottles and threw them in the child's direction. Witnesses tell deputies that the bottles were thrown with enough force that the child would have been hit in the head if he hadn't ducked.

The child's parents were some of the witnesses who provided sworn statements corroborating what had happened.

Deputies say that when they spoke to Miller, she couldn't explain coherently why she threw the bottles, saying only she believed she was being attacked.

No injuries to the child were reported, but Miller did have a minor finger injury from the bicycle fall.

Carolyn Miller from the Fort Walton Beach area was arrested after Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a disturbance on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. Facebook: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Miller has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. It is unknown if she was given a bond.