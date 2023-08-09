Watch CBS News
Florida ticket hits Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot

$1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida
$1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida 00:43

MIAMI - One lucky person who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in northern Florida is now a mega-millionaire.

One ticket sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach, east of Jacksonville, matched the Mega Millions winning numbers for the $1.58 billion jackpot: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The jackpot was the largest in Mega Millions history.   

Whoever won could choose to spread the full amount in annual payments over 29 years or take a one-time payment of about $783 million, both before taxes.

Before last night, the Mega Millions game was last won in New York on April 18.

One ticket with a Megaplier sold in Hollywood matched the five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number, to win $2 million.  

The jackpot now resets to $20 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 6:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

