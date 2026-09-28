Nearly 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots sent to Florida voters ahead of November election

Nearly 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to voters for the November general election, according to figures posted Monday by the Division of Elections.

County supervisors of elections also reported Monday that more than 2,200 ballots have already been returned, mostly from voters in the military and overseas.

The early breakdown shows almost 660,000 ballots have gone out to registered Democrats, 485,000 to registered Republicans and 287,000 to those registered to a minor political party or no party affiliation.

Republicans, who currently have a 1.55 million advantage in registered voters over Democrats, typically make up the difference with in-person early voting.

In prior midterm elections, 7.8 million Floridians voted in 2022 and 8.3 million in 2018.

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.