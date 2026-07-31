Family of man killed in Turnpike wrong-way crash sues FDOT, alleging detection software failed

The family of a 23-year-old man killed in a wrong-way crash is suing the Florida Department of Transportation, alleging that detection software designed to prevent such incidents failed on the night of the tragedy.

Frank Urrutia, whose son Ezekiel Urrutia died in the January 2025 crash on Florida's Turnpike near the Red Road exit, says his son had a bright future ahead of him as a paramedic and aspiring firefighter.

"He was a fun-spirited guy that wanted to save lives," Frank Urrutia said. "He had a heart full of service and a commitment to help people stay safe."

Last week, a judge sentenced the driver who caused the crash, Sunshine Perez, to 20 years in prison. Investigators found that Perez was driving as fast as 100 mph while under the influence of alcohol, oxycodone, and methamphetamine.

Now, the Urrutia family is seeking to hold the Florida Department of Transportation and associated contractors accountable. The lawsuit alleges that wrong-way driver detection software at the Northwest 27th Avenue northbound exit ramp failed during the incident. The system is designed to flash warning lights at wrong-way drivers and alert both other motorists and the Florida Highway Patrol.

"After this failure, the wrong-way driver drove more than 2 miles and then crashed head-on into Zeke Urrutia," the lawsuit states.

"Nothing can bring Zeke back," Frank Urrutia said. "Our attention now is to find ways to improve our roadways, bring attention to the matter and keep the community safe."

A March 2026 AAA study found that 5,730 people died in wrong-way crashes between 2014 and 2023. Urrutia hopes the lawsuit will help address the issue.

"That's a lot of people," Urrutia said. "It seems like it's growing on a national level. The trend is growing, and I think countermeasures should be looked at."

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation and other defendants regarding the lawsuit but has not yet received a response.

In his son's memory, Frank Urrutia is establishing two scholarships in Ezekiel's name at Miami Dade College's firefighter and paramedic schools.