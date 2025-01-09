Watch CBS News
Rollover crash on northbound Turnpike near Red Road, woman hospitalized

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Northbound Florida Turnpike closed at Red Road due to rollover crash
Northbound Florida Turnpike closed at Red Road due to rollover crash 01:16

MIAMI - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, just before 2 a.m., they received word of an accident involving two vehicles in the Turnpike's northbound lanes just east of NW 57 Avenue/Red Road.

A woman was extricated from one of the vehicles and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

As of 6 a.m., the Turnpike's northbound lanes were closed to traffic from Red Road to University Drive. Miramar Parkway traffic was being detoured on Red Road.


This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

