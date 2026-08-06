Florida toddler dies after getting head stuck in kitchen playset while in care of babysitter's spouse, police say

An investigation into the death of a Florida toddler continues after police said she got her head stuck inside a kitchen playset while in the care of a babysitter's spouse last month.

According to information provided by the Boynton Beach Police Department, officers rushed to the Meadows of Boynton Beach community just after 11 a.m. on July 23 after getting reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old who wasn't breathing.

When officers arrived, they said they found the girl and immediately began life-saving measures until Boynton Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and took the child to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the toddler, along with her sibling, was at a babysitter's home when the incident occurred.

Boynton Beach police released a photo of the kitchen playset involved in the incident. Boynton Beach Police Department

The babysitter left the home and left the children in the care of their spouse, according to police. During that time, police said the unidentified spouse remained upstairs while the children played downstairs, and was periodically checking on the children and giving them snacks.

At some point, police said the spouse went downstairs to check on the children and that's when they found the 3-year-old girl had her head stuck in the kitchen playset.

The spouse removed the girl from the playset and started life-saving measures until first responders arrived.

The girl's sibling said that her toys had fallen into the kitchen playset and she was trying to retrieve the toys when her head got stuck.

Police said that the girl died four days later on July 27.

Police said that the investigation continues and no additional information would be released at this time.