Florida teen used AI-altered photo to frame ex-boyfriend in school shooting threat, deputies say

A Florida teenager is facing several charges after deputies say she used an AI-altered photo to frame her ex-boyfriend in a school shooting threat.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Riverview High School in Riverview, southeast of Tampa, on Wednesday, after administrators received an email that contained a screenshot of an Instagram post that was threatening a shooting at the school.

That post, deputies said, appeared to have come from a male student who attended the high school.

Deputies said detectives were able to interview that male student, and they determined that the Instagram post didn't come from him.

Instead, deputies said it originated from his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was a former Riverview High School student.

Detectives said that when they interviewed the teen, she admitted to have sending the email to Riverview High School administrators, knowing that the image had been altered using artificial intelligence.

The teen, who CBS News Miami is not identifying because of her age, was charged with written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and disrupting school campus or function.

Arrest made one day before deadly shooting at Oregon elementary school

A Bend City Police officer uses a police tape to cordon off the entrance to Silver Rail Elementary School following a shooting in Bend, Oregon, on October 15, 2026. Payton Bruni /AFP via Getty Images

The Florida teen's arrest came one day before a shooting took place at an Oregon elementary school that left three children and one teacher dead, and injured another child and teacher.

The shooting at the Oregon elementary school took place Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, which is about 160 miles or so southeast of Portland.

The children killed were ages 5, 8 and 11, police said THursday night. A 7-year-old child and 54-year-old teacher were critically injured.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was shot and killed by a bystander, police said.