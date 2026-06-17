Florida's proposed property tax exemption amendment sparks debate over city budgets

A proposed state tax amendment set for the November ballot has local officials and state leaders at odds over the future of municipal funding.

The amendment aims to reduce property taxes by raising the homestead exemption—the value of a home shielded from non-school taxes—from $50,000 to $250,000 over the next two years.

Jerry Greenberg, a councilmember for the Village of Pinecrest, said the change would severely impact smaller municipalities that lack large taxable business districts to offset potential revenue losses.

"Our tax base is going to be dramatically impacted by this change," Greenberg said. "I understand why people want tax relief. I'm a small business owner with a family and a house myself. Everybody wants that. But the problem is this particular tax relief is really no relief at all because it comes at a price to local government budgets."

Greenberg noted that property taxes on single-family homes account for approximately half of Pinecrest's general fund, which finances essential services such as police, parks, recreation, and permitting.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia argues that tax relief is necessary to curb government growth.

"Local government is growing faster than your ability to pay for it," Ingoglia recently said. He attributed the need for the amendment to what he described as over-taxation and reckless spending in counties across the state, including Miami-Dade. "Local government will not stop growing, will not stop spending recklessly unless acted upon by an outside force," he said.

In response, the Miami-Dade Mayor's office challenged the allegations of wasteful spending. In a statement, the office said the CFO failed to identify specific examples of waste or conduct a review of actual county spending.

The constitutional amendment will require at least 60 percent of the vote in November to pass.