Florida man working as Salvation Army bell ringer attacks Publix manager with donation kettle tripod, authorities say

A bell ringer for the Salvation Army turned a holiday charity effort into a chaotic scene outside a Publix just north of Palm Beach County after allegedly confronting shoppers and attacking a store manager while under the influence, according to authorities.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 23, outside a Publix supermarket in Stuart.

Steven Scott Pavlik. Martin County Sheriff's Office

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 63-year-old Steven Scott Pavlik was working as a Salvation Army bell ringer outside the grocery store when deputies said he began acting inappropriately, CBS affiliate WPEC reported. According to the sheriff's office, Pavlik appeared intoxicated and started aggressively confronting shoppers as they passed by, creating a disturbance outside the store.

Investigators said the situation escalated when a Publix manager approached Pavlik to address his behavior. The sheriff's office said Pavlik then became violent and allegedly tried to attack the manager using a donation kettle tripod. WPEC reported that the manager was not injured during the encounter.

Deputies said Pavlik fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. According to the sheriff's office, he was later found at his home nd taken into custody.

Jail records from the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed Pavlik was booked that same day and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, as well as resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Records show his bond was set at $2,500 for the assault charge and $500 for the obstruction charge.