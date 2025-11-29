Man dead, another hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Dolphin Expressway, FHP says

A man is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash involving two motorcycles near the Dolphin Expressway on Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, two motorcyclists were traveling together on the ramp to eastbound State Road 836 (Dolphin Expressway) from the southbound Florida Turnpike when one of them failed to negotiate the curve and lost control of his motorcycle, colliding with the guardrail.

After hitting the guardrail, the motorcycle was redirected and crashed with the other motorcyclist. The motorcyclist who collided with the guardrail — who FHP only identified as a man — died on the scene, while the other motorcyclist was taken to Kendall HCA Hospital with minor injuries. Authorities did not identify the other rider.

FHP said the exit ramp was closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.