Florida lawmakers to vote on $114.5 billion state budget that would bring millions to South Florida

Florida lawmakers will gather in Tallahassee on Friday to vote on the proposed state budget, and if it passes money would come to South Florida in several ways.

After the threat of running out of money in a year, Tri-Rail could be back on track.

Florida lawmakers are getting ready to vote on the new state budget that restores $60 million in funding, subsidizing the train service that connects West Palm Beach to Miami.

Victor Soraes, who commutes every day to his Fort Lauderdale job as a financial controller says it's a lifeline.

"It helps a lot because I have the original pass, so it costs me like $150 a month. And if wasn't for that, I would have to have a car and pay for car insurance and gas and everything. So, it saves a lot," he said.

Tri-Rail funding is just one piece of the massive state budget to be voted on Friday in Tallahassee.

The proposed Florida budget is $114.5 billion, with 64% being funded through the state sales tax.

That means we all pay $1,600 a year in sales tax to fund the budget.

In South Florida there are proposed budget items that would matter to families.

There would be $514 million for Florida Everglades restoration, and millions of dollars in school vouchers. Broward Public Schools would get $8.5 million, and Miami-Dade Public Schools would see nearly $19 million to offset the deficit of losing thousands of students.

There's also money budgeted for a new juvenile detention center in Broward County, and a community center in Pembroke Park.

There's even money budgeted to stop a Broward County ordinance that would require big retailers to collect and recycle lithium batteries known to cause fires.

"When people throw away lithium batteries and they get crushed and broken open in the garbage truck, if they come into contact with liquid, they burst into flames and cause the entire garbage truck to burn," said Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller.

Geller, who was a state lawmaker for 20 years, got the ordinance through in Broward County and is frustrated with the Legislature.

"If they don't do the study, they're going to try and preempt it next year but now were warned. And candidly, people need to start contacting the large retailers," he said.

Nothing is final on the budget until Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it. He does have line-item veto powers, so he can get rid of anything he doesn't like, including the funding for Tri-Rail.