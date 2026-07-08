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Florida man accused of starving puppy to death after hiding her in locked garage, sheriff says

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
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Sergio Candido

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A Floria man has been arrested after authorities say he left a severely malnourished puppy locked inside a garage without food, water or light, leading to the animal's death days later.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies responded July 1 to an apartment in Palm Coast, a city located just south of St. Augustine, after residents discovered a severely malnourished dog inside a locked garage. Animal Control then removed the 10-week-old puppy for emergency treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, a veterinarian determined the Bluetick Coonhound/Australian Shepherd mix had no pre-existing medical condition that would explain her malnourishment. The puppy died on July 4, with the veterinarian attributing the cause of death to organ failure caused by starvation.

Through their investigation, deputies identified the dog's owner as 18-year-old Chance Jones.

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According to the sheriff's office, a veterinarian determined the Bluetick Coonhound/Australian Shepherd mix had no pre-existing medical condition that would explain her malnourishment. Flagler County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Jones told deputies he had taken in the puppy in April but was frequently away from home for extended periods, leaving the dog behind and feeding her only when he returned "every few weeks."

Investigators said Jones brought the puppy to the apartment on June 30 and hid her inside the detached garage because he did not want anyone to see her condition. He also told deputies he never sought veterinary care for the animal.

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Chance Jones. Flagler County Sheriff's Office

"This is one of the most heartless things I've seen in my career," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement posted on Facebook. "That puppy couldn't tell anyone she needed help, and Chance Jones chose to hide her instead of giving her the basic care that would have kept her alive. If you can't take care of an animal, don't take one in, because we will be the voice for a helpless animal and hold you accountable when you neglect an animal or even worse, starve an animal to death."

Jones was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and unlawful confinement of an animal. He was being held on a $3,000 bond.

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