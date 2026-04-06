Girl who survived brutal Florida shark attack returns to waters where it happened: "She's fearless"

It's been nearly a year since a young girl was attacked by a shark while she was snorkeling off the Florida coast with her family, and just a few days ago she returned to the scene of the incident as part of her healing process.

The shark attack took place on June 12, 2025, off Boca Grande, near Fort Myers, on the state's southwest coast.

Leah Lendel is fearless – even after a shark nearly bit her hand off last year.

And it's a moment that still stays with her.

After the shark attack, first responders and nearby construction workers rushed to help save her life.

She was rushed to a hospital, and surgeons were able to reattach her hand. But she's still trying to fully recover.

"I can't really play piano now," she said. "And I can't pick up more than eight pounds. But me and my therapist are working for me to get my wrist strength back."

Even though the shark attack was no doubt terrifying, for Leah Lendel, going back to where it happened is helping her heal.

"We come out here often, per her request," mother Nadia Lendel said. "We just sit and remember what happened, but also it was such a great outcome for her. She's alive."

Alive and continuing to thrive after what could have been a deadly shark attack.

Shark attack victim says she doesn't want people to be scared – just aware

"We were just praying, of course, we were hoping but when you see something this bad, you just understand – reality hits," Nadia Lendel said. "You're like, 'This is what it is.'"

Nadia said Leah was not afraid to get back into the water.

"She's fearless," Nadia said.

Leah said she didn't want people to be scared to get into the water. Just be aware.

"I would tell them that it's really rare that sharks even attack a person," Leah said. "And I would recommend not swimming in murky water."