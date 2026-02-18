Florida Senate panel advances a bill creating an 18-person Antisemitism Task Force to assist Jewish communities

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice passed a bill Wednesday that would create an Antisemitism Task Force aimed at providing assistance to Jewish communities across the state and advising the Florida Legislature and the Governor on policy recommendations.

The bill, SB 1072, would establish an 18-person working group, with each person serving a two-year term, under the Florida Department of Legal Affairs.

The task force must issue a report to the governor and legislative leaders before Jan. 31 of each year.

The first report must examine antisemitism in schools and universities, according to the bill, which critics say will create a chilling effect and limit criticism of Israel.

Sen. Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami, sponsor of the bill, said she filed it to tackle the rising number of antisemitic incidents in Florida, and it does not criminalize criticism of Israel.

"I think it's important for us as elected officials to hear from our constituents, to hear from stakeholders across the state and to understand their points and to weigh with moral clarity what we should change and what should stay concretely the same," Calatayud said.

The House version of the bill, HB 111, hasn't received a hearing in that chamber.