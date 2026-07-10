Florida rideshare driver takes nitrous oxide-huffing passenger straight to police department for help

A rideshare driver in Florida was forced to take a detour to a local police station on Wednesday when their passenger became unruly after huffing nitrous oxide, according to investigators.

Pamela Molina, 37, was arrested and charged with inhaling nitrous oxide to induce intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Port St. Lucie Police Department/Facebook

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to a call for help from an unidentified rideshare driver who said he had an unruly passenger inside his car who had been actively inhaling nitrous oxide from a large canister and wouldn't get out.

Seeking help, the driver drove right to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Pamela Molina Port St. Lucie Police Department/Facebook

Police sad that when officers approached the vehicle to investigate, Pamela Molina, 37, was actively inhaling or "huffing" the nitrous, refused lawful commands and resisted efforts to be removed from the vehicle.

Police said Pamela Molina was actively inhaling, or "huffing" the nitrous oxide when they approached the vehicle. Port St. Lucie Police Department/Facebook

Molina was eventually removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.

"While we can appreciate the irony of where this happened, substance abuse is a serious matter," police said in a Facebook post. "Our officers are committed to enforcing the law and keeping our community safe."

Molina was arrested and charged with inhaling nitrous oxide to induce intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.