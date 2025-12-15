South Florida rabbi says community remains resilient as antisemitic threats rise globally

A South Florida rabbi said he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect members of his Jewish congregation as antisemitic threats continue to rise locally and around the world.

The attack in Australia, where a father and son are accused of shooting and killing 15 people who were celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach, only further reinforced the decision to increase protection at local Jewish gathering spaces.

Despite the tragedy, Jewish leaders in South Florida say their communities remain resilient.

"It was so shocking and painful to see," said Rabbi Yossi Harlig, of the Chabad Center of Kendall and Pinecrest.

A look at the rise in violence

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents are on the rise globally. In the United States alone, incidents increased for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, reaching just under 9,500 reported cases. That represents an 893% increase over the past decade.

While the ADL reports a slight decline in antisemitic incidents from 2023 to 2024, last year was still the second-highest number ever recorded in the state. The majority of those incidents, 83%, occurred in Miami-Dade County.

Increasing security in South Florida

Rabbi Harlig said the surge in threats has forced his congregation to significantly increase security spending since the October 7 attacks in Israel.

"We have full-time security from when people show up until people leave," Harlig said. "That's over 12 hours a day. It's more than $100,000 a year just in security, cameras, and panic buttons. But we're focused on doing everything in our power to make sure our campus is safe."

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said the city has stepped up its police presence.

"You see substantial police visibility in our city," Meiner said. "But certainly, to protect our Jewish residents and Jewish institutions."

Despite ongoing concerns, Rabbi Harlig said the Jewish community is responding with resolve rather than fear.

"Whenever we've been challenged throughout our history, and unfortunately, that's been thousands of years – we dig in deeper," he said. "This is a moment for us to stand even stronger."

On Thursday, Dec. 18, a group of Miami-Dade mayors is expected to hold a joint news conference to publicly denounce antisemitism and reaffirm their support for the Jewish community.