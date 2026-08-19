More than 1.3 million Floridians voted in person Tuesday, pushing 2026 primary turnout to 25%

More than 1.3 million Floridians voted in person on Tuesday, pushing the primary turnout to just over 25 percent, according to numbers posted by the Division of Elections.

In total, nearly 3.36 million votes were cast in the primary out of 13.5 million registered voters in the state.

The overall turnout would surpass the 22 percent in the 2024 primary that didn't have the governors and Cabinet races but land just under the 26 percent of the 2022 primary.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd on Tuesday night credited "greater trust" in the election process, including security.

"It's the hard work that we put in in the non-election years that make election night successful," Byrd said.

Figures posted by the division on Wednesday show nearly 1.24 million voted by mail and just over 818,000 voted in person at early voting locations before Tuesday.