Florida mom gets 21 life terms plus 800 years for selling videos of abuse involving her children on Snapchat

A Florida mother will spend the rest of her life in prison after a judge sentenced her to 21 life terms plus 800 years for what prosecutors described as "evil and horrific" sex crimes against her young children.

According to WPTV, prosecutors said Natalie Wagner, of Port St. Lucie, who was 26 at the time of her arrest in 2022, recorded and sold explicit videos of herself abusing her 1- and 3-year-old children through the social media app Snapchat, charging between $5 and $50 per video.

Assistant State Attorney Katy Reid said the case began after two complaints were filed with Snapchat about someone advertising sexual acts involving children. As WPTV reported, the company alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which traced the activity to an IP address in Port St. Lucie, leading police to Wagner.

Investigators later found more than 20 explicit videos on Wagner's phone, along with disturbing messages in which she discussed fulfilling specific requests from users and warned them not to save the content. Prosecutors said some videos also involved the family dog.

Wagner was convicted on more than 80 counts, including incest, using a child in a sexual performance and transmitting child pornography. Reid said prosecutors refused to offer a plea deal, citing the severity of the crimes, and the judge imposed the maximum sentence.

Reid said the people who requested the videos will also be investigated, and noted Wagner still faces additional charges tied to alleged crimes against her 1-year-old child.