South Floridians turn to growing their own produce to help save money on groceries

William Rockefeller never grew anything until he arrived two months ago at the University of Florida Research and Education Center in Davie.

With help from Dr. Kimberly Moore, a professor and researcher, the army veteran is learning and practicing hydroponics — which involves growing plants or crops without soil, using water-based mineral nutrient solutions in an artificial environment.

Unlike traditional growing, with hydroponics, "there's no weeds," said Moore.

Rockefeller is part of the Veterans Florida agriculture program sponsored by the federal government, where veterans receive training in modern growing methods.

"With hydroponics, I can grow on my patio or inside with lights," said Rockefeller.

Rockefeller is growing a variety of herbs, fruits and vegetables.

He is part of a national trend where people are growing their own greens to save some green at the grocery store.

The National Gardening Association said 43 % of Americans were growing their own food and spent about five hours a week on home growing.

Rockefeller said that just on lettuce and herbs, he's saving at least $20 a week on his food bill.

Traditional gardening methods may help you save too

If you like the tried-and-true method of home growing and prefer digging in the soil, you can find community gardens all over South Florida.

Jaime Castoro runs the Fruitful Field in Deerfield Beach.

For a few dollars a year, you can plant seeds in your own space and grow vegetables.

"It saves money and makes people happy," said Castoro.

Fruitful Field provides the soil and watering, and even keeps bees for pollination to help people grow their own food.

Recently, over 140 fruit trees were donated. All around the property, you can find tropical fruit and bananas growing.

Fruitful Field also gives away fruits and vegetables to local pantries.

"We provided 8,000 meals last year," said Castoro.

The garden's community outreach is a big reason Dav Dacosta began gardening at Fruitful Field nearly 20 years ago.

She grows sweet potatoes and a variety of vegetables, and said she hardly has to shop the produce aisle at the grocery store.

"The taste is better," she said.