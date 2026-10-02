Panthers rally from 3-goal deficit, fall to Sharks in overtime as Aleksander Barkov exits with injury

The Florida Panthers rallied from a three-goal deficit to force overtime before falling 4-3 to the San Jose Sharks in their season opener Thursday night.

Luca Cagnoni rocketed a shot off Panthers goalie Akira Schmid at 3:14 of overtime to give San Jose the victory.

Florida's comeback was fueled by Eetu Luostarinen, who scored twice, and Matthew Tkachuk, who pulled the Panthers even at 5:18 of the third period. Luostarinen and Tkachuk scored in a 17-second span.

Schmid stopped 28 shots for Florida.

Mason Marchment opened the scoring for San Jose with 5:40 to go in the first period. Will Smith scored twice in the second period, the first short-handed and the second on a power play, both off assists from Macklin Celebrini. Smith and Celebrini each had three-point nights.

Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov made 23 saves.

Multiple scuffles broke out throughout the game, highlighted by Tkachuk and Jacob Trouba squaring off in the center of the rink.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left in the second period after his left knee appeared to buckle during a scrum with Sharks defender Darnell Nurse and forward Zack Ostapchuk along the boards.

Barkov immediately left the ice, throwing his glove on the ground as he headed into the tunnel.

Barkov missed all of last season after tearing his ACL and MCL during training camp. The 31-year-old Finn was playing his second game this season.

Panthers: At Anaheim on Sunday night.

Sharks: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.