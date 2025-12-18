Watch CBS News
Panthers, Rangers to face off in Miami for NHL's first outdoor game ever in Florida

The NHL's Winter Classic is coming to Miami, marking the league's first-ever outdoor game in Florida, according to organizers.

The NHL announced it will host the 2026 NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2, 2026, featuring a matchup between the Florida Panthers, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, and New York Rangers

There will also be a full day of fan festivities leading up to puck drop.

Those festivities will include the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame, an outdoor fan festival highlighted by a special appearance from the Stanley Cup. The event will run from 2 to 8 p.m. ET outside the Miami Marlins' ballpark and will be open exclusively to Winter Classic ticket holders, according to organizers.

Fans attending the pregame can expect family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food, a concert and opportunities to see the league's most iconic trophy up close.

The Panthers-Rangers matchup will be the first NHL outdoor game ever staged in Florida and the first of two scheduled for the 2025-26 season.

How to watch the 2026 NHL Winter Classic

The Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Winter Classic will air at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV in the U.S., and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

LoanDepot park is located at 1680 NW 5th Street in Miami.

