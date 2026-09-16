Florida mom and son charged with incest after having sex "about 100 times," sheriff says

Florida deputies said they got way more than they bargained for when they were investigating a domestic incident that involved a mother and her son.

Christina Clemens, 46, of Lakeland, southwest of Orlando, called for help claiming that her son, Shane Clemens, 22, hit her during the domestic dispute, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

"Shane, you ought not ever lay a hand on your mama," Sheriff Judd said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

From left to right, Christina and Shane Clemens. Polk County Sheriff's Office

According to Judd, Shane Clemens became angry after his mother called deputies and they arrested him. That's when he informed deputies that he and his mother had been having sexual relationships since he was 18 years old, according to Judd.

"That's when we asked mama, 'Have you been having sex with your son since he was 18?'" Judd said.

That's when Christina Clemens allegedly replied, "only about 100 times."

After that, deputies said detectives became involved and spoke with Christina Clemens' husband and asked him if they were happily married and living together.

The husband, who wasn't identified, said he had no idea that his wife and her son were having sex, but found it suspicious that they would go into the master bedroom and lock the door.

"That's nasty, and that's illegal," Judd said.

Christina Clemens and her son, Shane Clemens, were both charged with incest, Judd continued. In addition, Christina was charged with adultery.