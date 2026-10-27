Florida mom arrested at airport for leaving 4 kids home alone during work trip to Vegas, deputies say

A Central Florida mother is facing several child neglect charges after deputies say she left her four children home alone for days while she traveled to Las Vegas.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 from a child who said her 9-year-old brother had been injured after a dumbbell fell onto his head.

Deputies raced to the home and found that there were no adults present.

In addition, four children, ages 14, 12, 11 and 9, had been left unsupervised.

First responders also headed to the home and took the 9-year-old boy to Celebration Hospital for treatment.

Mom said she was on work trip to Las Vegas, deputies say

Deputies said they were able to get in contact with the children's mother, who was identified as Irene Miller, and she told them that she was working in Las Vegas and was due to return on Oct. 23.

Irene Miller, 50, of Kissimmee, was charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said Miller had left on Oct. 18, and had a babysitter traveling from Tampa in the morning to get the children ready for school, and to check on them after.

But, Miller said, the babysitter was not required to stay overnight.

The 9-year-old boy who was injured by the dumbbell was released from the hospital, and the children's father was contacted and agreed to take them to his home.

In addition, detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they made plans to meet Miller as she got off her flight from Las Vegas at Orlando International Airport that Friday.

Miller, 50, of Kissimmee, was arrested as she exited the airplane and was charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

She was also booked at the Orange County jail.