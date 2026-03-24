Florida man with missiles mounted on truck pulled over after calls from concerned drivers

Members of the Florida Highway Patrol said they pulled over a truck in the Tampa area after receiving multiple calls from concerned drivers about seeing a truck mounted with missiles over the weekend.

Florida Highway Patrol/Instagram

The unusual incident took place on Sunday, according to an Instagram post from the Florida Highway Patrol.

They said they received multiple calls about seeing the truck mounted with missiles on the back of it on Interstate 4 in the Tampa Bay area.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that, eventually, the truck was spotted traveling on SR-36 near Plant City, and they pulled the driver over.

Florida Highway Patrol/Instagram

After an investigation, it was determined that the missiles posed no threat and were plastic. The driver told the Florida Highway Patrol that the missiles were used for show and events.

After the situation was deemed safe, troopers offered the unidentified driver a "strong suggestion on how to better transport the articles."