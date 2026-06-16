Florida man found with 34 open White Claw cans on passenger seat during traffic stop, FHP says

A Florida man was arrested and charged with DUI after troopers say he was found with dozens of open White Claw cans in his car during a traffic stop on Saturday, investigators say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was on patrol along Interstate 75 near mile marker 280 in Pasco County when he spotted a speeding driver.

Dozens of open White Claw cans were found on the passenger seat of a car after the driver was pulled over in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Florida Highway Patrol/Instagram

That vehicle, a Honda Civic, was traveling at more than 90 mph when it passed the trooper, investigators said.

The trooper was able to perform a traffic stop and said that the driver was heavily intoxicated. In addition, 34 open White Claw cans were found on the passenger seat of his vehicle, the FHP said.

Conor William Parady Pasco County Jail

The driver, who was identified as Conor William Parady, 34, of San Antonio, was arrested and charged with DUI.

He was brought to Pasco County Jail with a blood alcohol level of 0.117, the FHP said.