Man accused of stabbing wife in the back while she slept, Miami-Dade deputies say

A 75-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he walked into his bedroom while his wife slept and began to repeatedly stab her in the back, according to information from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Pratapsinh Thakor now faces charges of attempted felony murder causing injury and domestic violence battery causing harm, according to an arrest form.

The MDSO said that around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Thakor walked into his bedroom and began to stab his wife.

When she woke up, police said she was begging him to stop the attack.

Pratapsinh Thakor Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

Investigators said she was able to somehow get the knife away from him, but he continued his vicious attack and began to punch her with a closed fist.

The victim was able to get away and call police for help, and authorities said that when police arrived, they found Thakor outside and holding his wife by her hair.

Thakor was taken into custody, and his wife was rushed to a hospital to be treated for lacerations to her back and arm, and a punctured lung, according to the arrest form.

Thakor was arrested and charged.