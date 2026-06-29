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Florida man entered neighbor's home, shot and killed dog after it bit child, deputies say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

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A Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he walked into a neighbor's home and shot and killed their dog after it bit a child, according to deputies.

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Miguel Reyes Rodriguez Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Miguel Reyes Rodriguez, 32, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, discharge of a firearm in public or on residential property and armed burglary of a dwelling.

Investigators said that the child was not injured after the bite, and the dog had already been separated and was back inside its home when Reyes Rodriguez armed himself with a rifle, entered the neighbor's home, shot the dog and killed it.

"This incident could have been handled through lawful and appropriate channels," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Instead, this individual chose to arm himself, unlawfully enter another person's home, and kill their pet."

Chronister continued and said that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and would "hold those who commit criminal act accountable."

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