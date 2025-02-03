Florida man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to steal deceased homeowner's property

TAMARAC - A South Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of multiple charges, including grand theft, for attempting to fraudulently claim ownership of a deceased man's home.

A Broward County jury found 33-year-old Junior Simon guilty last week following an investigation that uncovered forged documents and an alleged attempt to sell the property.

Unwanted guests and a family's nightmare

Sonya Sanchez, the niece of the late homeowner, described the ordeal as devastating for her family.

"We could not grieve without trying to figure out how to get them out of the house," Sanchez said.

After her uncle passed away in 2020, the Tamarac home remained vacant for months—until neighbors noticed unexpected occupants.

Simon had moved in, raising suspicions among residents. Some reported that he attempted to steal water from their homes and even placed buckets outside to collect rainwater.

"I kept calling the police several times," Sanchez said.

Fraudulent paperwork uncovered

Near the end of 2022, Simon attempted to file paperwork with the Broward County Property Appraiser's office to claim ownership of the home. That's when the office's crimes-against-property team flagged irregularities.

"I looked at it for vetting and it raised some suspicion," said Ron Cacciatore, a director within the appraiser's office.

Cacciatore forwarded the case to Supervisor Mike Fisten, who quickly noticed a glaring red flag.

"The deed was witnessed by a Ruth Weinstein, who died 12 years ago," Fisten said.

Further investigation uncovered multiple forged documents. Authorities also learned that Simon had been squatting in the house and had attempted to sell the property. However, the title company handling the transaction questioned the legitimacy of the seller's documents, ultimately preventing the sale.

Conviction and a warning against title fraud

Simon was arrested in September 2023 and went to trial last week. Sanchez, as the rightful heir to the estate, testified against him.

"It was surreal, but more than that, it was seeing that man's face," Sanchez said. "And trying to figure out what he was thinking when he did what he did."

Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar said he hopes the case sends a strong message to would-be fraudsters.

"It wasn't long ago law enforcement wouldn't take it seriously," Kiar said. "Not anymore and not in Broward County."

Sanchez said her family can now finally move forward.

"You know, we can tell my uncle they're gone," she said. "It's done, they're gone and they'll pay for their misgivings."

Officials urged homeowners to protect their properties from fraud by enrolling in the county's Owner Alert program, a free service that notifies residents of any changes to their property records.