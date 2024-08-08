Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida man sentenced for threatening to kill member of Congress and their children, DOJ says

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — A Florida man was sentenced this week for leaving voicemail messages threatening to kill a member of Congress and their children, the Department of Justice announced.

Michael Shapiro, 73, was arrested at his home on Jan. 3 and pleaded guilty to the indictment charging him with transmitting threatening communications. He was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison during a hearing in Fort Lauderdale.

On Dec. 19, 2023, Shapiro called and left five voicemails at a U.S. congressional office in Washington, D.C., from his home in Greenacres, which is about 70 miles north of Miami, court records stated.

In three of these messages, he threatened to kill the congressperson and their children. Specifically, Shapiro said "I'm gonna come after you and kill you [expletive]" in one call and "I'm gonna come and kill your children you mother-[expletive]. I'm gonna kill your children."

The DOJ did not share which congressional member he called and threatened.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.