Florida man arrested after holding teen girl hostage, hiding her in a dryer, deputies say

A Florida man has been arrested after a teenage girl told deputies that he held her hostage and then hid her in a dryer when she wanted to leave his home, according to investigators.

The terrifying ordeal took place on Sunday when the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call from the out-of-county teen who told them that she was being held hostage inside a Florida Keys home.

Christopher Michael Veit Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Deputies rushed to the Key Largo home around 11:45 a.m. Sunday and found her inside a dryer.

According to Monroe County deputies, Christopher Michael Veit, 53, allegedly restrained her, put her in the dryer and then took her cell phone when she said she wanted to leave.

According to the sheriff's office, Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence, which included several sheets of counterfeit currency.

The U.S. Secret Service was then notified.

According to detectives, there had been ongoing sexual activity between the victim and Veit.

Veit was arrested and has since been charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment, interference with child custody and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The teen was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and then transferred to the custody of a family member.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was also notified.

According to the Monroe County Sheriffs Office, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Deputies also said that more charges may be pending depending on the outcome of that investigation.

No other information was released.