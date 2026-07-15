Florida man caught on video shooting fireworks from moving car on I-95, deputies say

A Florida man was caught on camera shooting off fireworks from inside a moving vehicle on Interstate 95 on the Fourth of July, according to deputies.

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office shared helicopter video that showed a vehicle headed down I-95 neat St. Augustine, with what appeared to be fireworks shooting out of the vehicle.

The passenger of a vehicle is seen shooting a firework across Interstate 95 on the Fourt of July. St. John's County Sheriff's Office Facebook

The fireworks are seen landing in the median, as well as into traffic lanes narrowly missing cars traveling in the opposite direction.

When the vehicle was pulled over, deputies said that the people inside denied and involvement in the situation.

"Not this car?" a deputy can be heard asking someone in the vehicle.

"No, sir," they responded.

"Did they tell you how we picked your car out?" the deputy asks.

That's when the deputy informed the people in the car that they had evidence allegedly showing their involvement.

"You guys see that little flashy dot up there?" the deputy asks.

"I know you have drones," the man responds.

"No, no, no. Do you see that little flashy dot?" the deputy asks again.

A firework is seen exploding in the median of Interstate 95 near St. Augustine on the Fourth of July. St. John's County Sheriff's Office Facebook

"Yeah. It's a drone," the driver said.

"No. That's a helicopter. Who's been following you for the past 10 miles," the deputy said.

The passenger in the vehicle, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with Shooting a Deadly Missile from a Moving Vehicle, according to the St. John's County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that they understand fireworks are a fun way to celebrate the holiday, but only when it's done safely.

They reminded people to only ignite fireworks from a hard surface a safe distance from people and other objects.