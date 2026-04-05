Florida man charged with DUI after crashing e-bike into tricycle in Key West, deputies say

A 53-year-old Key West man was arrested on DUI and drug charges after deputies say he crashed an e-bike into a tricycle while intoxicated.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 10:26 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, near South College Road and U.S. 1 in Key West. Deputies said there were no serious injuries reported.

Authorities identified the man as Christian Everett Madrid. He faces charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

Investigators said Madrid was riding an e-bike when he collided with an adult riding a tricycle. The other rider told deputies that Madrid ran into him and appeared to be intoxicated.

Deputies said Saturday that Madrid was taken into custody after failing field sobriety exercises at the scene.

While being booked into jail, authorities said approximately three marijuana cigarettes were found in his possession, leading to the additional contraband charge.

What Florida law says about riding an e-bike while intoxicated

Under Florida law, electric bicycles are generally treated like traditional bicycles, meaning riders are not required to have a driver's license and are not subject to the same registration rules as motor vehicles. However, when it comes to impairment, the law still applies.

Florida's DUI statute makes it illegal to operate any vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the extent that normal faculties are impaired. Courts in Florida have interpreted "vehicle" broadly, and that can include bicycles and e-bikes in certain cases, according to law firm The Ticket Clinic.

A first-time DUI conviction in Florida can carry penalties including fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, up to six months in jail, probation, and mandatory substance abuse education. Additional charges, such as drug possession or bringing contraband into a jail, can increase potential penalties.