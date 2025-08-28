Florida man in Batman pajamas nabs suspected Cape Coral neighborhood burglar

For a Southwest Florida man, the bat signal was an alert from his home security camera. When he got it, he bolted out of bed in his Batman pajamas and answered the call.

Kyle Myvett said he was sleeping when around 2 a.m. on Wednesday his home security cameras alerted him to someone breaking into his vehicle, according to a post on Facebook by Cape Coral police.

Cape Coral about 160 miles west of Miami, near Fort Myers.

Still dressed in his Batman pajamas, Kyle went outside and saw a man rummaging through his truck, according to the post. Moments later, he found the same man in his neighbor's garage and detained him until officers arrived, police said.

Cape Coral police said in the post that the suspect, who they identified as Justin Schimpl, is known to law enforcement in the area from previous investigation.

When he was taken into custody, police said they found Schimpl had taken two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, a woman's wrist wallet and more than $500 worth of gift cards.

Schimpl is facing several charges, including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and petit theft.