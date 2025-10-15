Florida man attempts to kill relatives and dog, tells deputies he was "trying to get 'em up to heaven," sheriff says

A North Florida man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies said he attacked two relatives with knives and injured himself during a violent incident over the weekend.

The incident happened last Saturday, Oct. 12, at a home in Wakulla County, just south of Tallahassee.

Allison Hatton. Wakulla County Sheriff's Office

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office arrested 73-year-old Allison Hatton. He was charged with one count of attempted felony murder, aggravated battery on a person over 65 years of age, and one count of assault with the intent to commit a felony, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office made on Tuesday.

Deputies said a 69-year-old relative of Hatton was awoken early that day as Hatton repeatedly stabbed her in the chest and neck with a kitchen knife. A second adult relative intervened and managed to disarm Hatton, authorities said.

Investigators said Hatton then grabbed a second knife and threatened to kill the second relative if she didn't allow him to slay his initial victim. Hatton then stabbed himself in the throat, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, Hatton told them he intended to kill the 69-year-old relative, the other adult relative, his dog, and then himself, explaining that he was "trying to get 'em up to heaven," according to the sheriff's office.

Both Hatton and the stabbing victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.

After being medically cleared, Hatton was booked into the Wakulla County Jail on the charges previously mentioned.