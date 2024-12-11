Watch CBS News
Florida man admits shooting parents over video games

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Florida man is facing serious charges after admitting to police he fatally shot his father and wounded his mother over video games.

Joseph Voight, 23, told Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies that his father was upset with him about spending the majority of his time playing video games and "riding his a--" about making something of himself and getting a job.

Deputies said the shooting happened Saturday, December 7, at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Susan Voigt, 58, reported that her son had shot both she and her husband, 63-year-old Marvin Voigt at their home.

When police arrived, Marvin Voigt was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was lying dead in the driveway.

Susan Voigt was located inside the residence with a serious gunshot wound.

Voigt told officers that their son had shot them both and fled the scene.

A Be On the Look Out notice was issued for the vehicle Joseph Voigt was driving and police said that Voigt's vehicle was spotted in Orlando at around 2 a.m.

The Orlando Police Department conducted a felony traffic stop and took him into custody.

Authorities said Joseph Voigt's criminal history includes arrests for firing a weapon in a residential area and battery.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

