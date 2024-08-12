Florida Lottery's new scratch-off games bring the heat

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery scratch-off game players have a whole new way to try their luck.

Four ways actually.

FAST LOOT, DOUBLE CASH, THE CASH WHEEL, and TRIPLE JACKPOT range in price from $1 to $10 and have over $220 million in cash prizes. FAST LOOT is the cheapest of the bunch at just $1 per ticket. There are more than 2.4 million winning tickets and top prizes of $5,000. The game has more than $7 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning something are 1 in 4.7.

For two bucks, players can try their luck with DOUBLE CASH, which has more than 2.7 million winning tickets and offers over $19 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $50,000. The overall odds of winning are about 1 in 5.

THE CASH WHEEL game runs $5 and gives players a chance to instantly win up to $1 million. There are more than 4.3 million winning tickets and six top prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning some cash are about 1 in 4.

Finally, for $10 a ticket, the TRIPLE JACKPOT gives players a chance to win up to $2 million. It features over 5 million winning tickets and four top prizes of $2 million. This game offers odds of winning up to 18 times per ticket, according to the Florida Lottery, with overall odds of 1 in 3.49.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Florida Lottery. They made up approximately 72% of ticket sales in 2022-2023. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.95 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.



