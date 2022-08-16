Watch CBS News
Florida Lottery heats up August with four new scratch off games

TALLAHASSEE - If you're a fan of the Florida Lottery's scratch-off games we've got great news for you.

There are four new games to check out.

CASH ERUPTION, BINGO DOUBLER, 5X LUCKY, and $5,000 CROSSWORD range in price from $1 to $5 and feature more than $159 million in cash prizes.

All lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets available for purchase within the next day or so.

With 12 top prizes of $500,000, the CASH ERUPTION game has more than $77 million in total cash prizes. The game costs $5 and the overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.07.

Players can win up to $150,000 instantly with the BINGO DOUBLER. The $3 game comes just in time for the end of summer and offers a way to double your prize. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.96.

Players get ten chances to win with the $2 5X LUCKY game. Match your number to a winning number for an instant win, reveal a "5X" symbol and win five times the amount shown, or reveal a "LUCKY" symbol and instantly win all ten prizes. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.36.

For just $1 players can win up to $5,000 instantly in the $5,000 CROSSWORD game. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.97. 

