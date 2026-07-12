Florida leaders react to Sen. Lindsey Graham's death, remembering his legacy of public service

Florida elected officials from both chambers of Congress, along with the state's two U.S. senators, are mourning the death of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, praising his decades of military service, national security work and bipartisan efforts on immigration.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott called Graham "a good friend and a dedicated public servant," saying he and his wife, Anne, were "shocked and heartbroken" by the news.

"Lindsey was a good friend and a dedicated public servant for the people of South Carolina and the United States," Scott said. "Through his time in the Air Force and in Congress, Lindsey dedicated his career to America's national defense and freedom around the world. I was grateful to work with him. He will be greatly missed as a legislator and a friend."

FILE - Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to the media before the CBS News Republican presidential debate at the Peace Center, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File) Rainier Ehrhardt

Florida's other Republican senator, Ashley Moody, also honored Graham, describing him as a uniquely gifted communicator and lawmaker.

"My family and I mourn the sudden passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham," Moody said. "There are people in this world who have the ability to change the air in a room through wit, humor, well-placed arguments, reason, or impassioned appeals. Lindsey Graham had the uncanny ability to pull them all off at once."

South Florida lawmakers also reflected on Graham's influence.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez said Graham leaves behind "a legacy of dedicated public service, a commitment to national security, and an unwavering fight for freedom."

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar highlighted Graham's years-long work on immigration reform, noting he played a key role in discussions surrounding bipartisan immigration proposals, including the DIGNITY Act of 2025.

"Few people in Washington fought longer or harder to fix our broken immigration system than Lindsey Graham," Salazar said, adding that she was grateful for his counsel and commitment to finding a legislative solution.

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, who is running for Florida governor, said Graham dedicated his life to serving the country both in the U.S. Air Force and in Congress.

"He was an incredibly effective lawmaker who always led with courage and deep conviction," Donalds said. "He always did what he thought was right even if it wasn't popular, leaving behind a massive legacy of leadership that won't be forgotten."

Miami-Dade's tax collector honored Sen. Lindsey Graham, praising his steadfast support for freedom, democracy, and human rights, especially for his outspoken stance against Cuba's communist dictatorship. The tribute, shared in both English and Spanish, thanked Graham for his leadership, his hope-inspiring words, and his unwavering commitment to liberty, saying his voice gave hope to millions dreaming of a free Cuba.

We will miss you, Senator Lindsey Graham.



Thank you for always putting the American people first and for never being afraid to tell the world the truth about the communist dictatorship in Cuba. You stood firmly on the side of freedom, democracy, and human rights, and your voice… pic.twitter.com/7T9pZabbAZ — Dariel Fernandez (@darielfernandez) July 12, 2026

Graham served in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades after representing South Carolina in the U.S. House. Throughout his career, he became one of the Senate's most influential voices on national security, foreign policy and immigration.

His death prompted an outpouring of condolences from lawmakers across the country, including many in Florida who worked alongside him on defense, immigration and other legislative priorities.