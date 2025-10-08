Florida lawmaker proposes lowering minimum age for rifle purchases from 21 to 18

Amid a U.S. Supreme Court case on the issue, House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, on Wednesday filed a proposal that would lower the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns in Florida from 21 to 18.

Sirois filed the bill (HB 133) for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, which will start in January.

Legislative history and challenges

The House passed similar bills in recent years, but the Senate has not gone along.

The Legislature and then-Gov. Rick Scott increased the minimum age for long-gun purchases to 21 after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

Legal context and ongoing debate

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit alleging the restriction violated Second Amendment rights.

Federal district and appeals courts have upheld the law, but the NRA this spring appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the case is pending.

While the law bars people under 21 from buying rifles and long guns, they can receive them, for example, as gifts from family members.

Federal law has long prevented people under 21 from buying handguns.