Fake $100 movie prop bills circulating in the Florida Keys, Monroe County sheriff warns. Here's how to spot them.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and businesses to be on alert for fake cash designed for movie productions that's now being used in the Lower Keys and Key West.

Deputies said the counterfeit $100 bills are marked as "for motion picture purposes" and "not legal tender," but could look convincing at a quick glance.

An image of one of the bills shared by the sheriff's office showed several red circles highlighting telltale signs that the bills are phony, including the words "COPY," "PROP MOVIE MONEY," and "USED FOR MOVIE GAME" printed across the front.

The bills also display a fake seal reading "United States Motion Picture Purpose" instead of the standard U.S. Treasury emblem. Though the notes feature Benjamin Franklin's portrait like real $100 bills, officials said they are strictly movie props and hold no monetary value.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The warning follows a similar alert from the Key West Police Department, which recently reported fake $20 bills circulating in the area.

"Please help us spread the word," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a news release Monday.

Authorities urged anyone who encounters suspicious cash to report it immediately to local law enforcement.