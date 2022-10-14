Florida's Ian insurance claims top half a million

TALLAHASSEE - The steadily increasing numbers of insurance claims from Hurricane Ian have topped 500,000.

According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 509,197 claims had been reported as of Thursday, with estimated insured losses of nearly $5.23 billion.

The totals are expected to continue climbing as residents and businesses evaluate damage from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state.

Thursday's numbers included 360,927 claims involving residential property. Other claims involved such things as auto damage. The data said 31,859 claims had been closed with payments, while 30,128 had been closed without payments.