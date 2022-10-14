Watch CBS News
Florida's Ian insurance claims top half a million

By CBS Miami Team

CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The steadily increasing numbers of insurance claims from Hurricane Ian have topped 500,000.

According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 509,197 claims had been reported as of Thursday, with estimated insured losses of nearly $5.23 billion.

The totals are expected to continue climbing as residents and businesses evaluate damage from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state.

Thursday's numbers included 360,927 claims involving residential property. Other claims involved such things as auto damage. The data said 31,859 claims had been closed with payments, while 30,128 had been closed without payments.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

October 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

