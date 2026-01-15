Florida House passes bill requiring all private employers to use E-Verify for new hires

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Thursday passed a bill that would require all private employers to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of new workers.

The bill (HB 197), sponsored by Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, and Rep. Kiyan Michael, R-Jacksonville, would expand a current law that requires public employers and private employers with 25 or more workers to use E-Verify.

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, raised concerns about the bill placing an additional burden on small businesses. But Jacques said it would help prevent employment of undocumented immigrants.

"If this bill passes, it will expose a lot of law-breakers that are harming Floridians, harming law-abiding people who want to get into the workforce," Jacques said.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill 80-37 along almost straight party lines.

Rep. Jose Alvarez, D-Kissimmee, and Rep. Mitch Rosenwald, D-Oakland Park, joined Republicans in supporting the bill, while Rep. J.J. Grow, R-Inverness, and Rep. Susan Plasencia, R-Orlando, opposed it. Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, has filed an identical Senate bill (SB 1278).