Florida House passes bill requiring all private employers to use E-Verify for new hires

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Thursday passed a bill that would require all private employers to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of new workers. 

The bill (HB 197), sponsored by Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, and Rep. Kiyan Michael, R-Jacksonville, would expand a current law that requires public employers and private employers with 25 or more workers to use E-Verify. 

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, raised concerns about the bill placing an additional burden on small businesses. But Jacques said it would help prevent employment of undocumented immigrants. 

"If this bill passes, it will expose a lot of law-breakers that are harming Floridians, harming law-abiding people who want to get into the workforce," Jacques said. 

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill 80-37 along almost straight party lines. 

Rep. Jose Alvarez, D-Kissimmee, and Rep. Mitch Rosenwald, D-Oakland Park, joined Republicans in supporting the bill, while Rep. J.J. Grow, R-Inverness, and Rep. Susan Plasencia, R-Orlando, opposed it. Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, has filed an identical Senate bill (SB 1278).

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

