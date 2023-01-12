Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida House of Representatives eyes athlete pay proposal

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE -- The Florida House next week could start moving forward with a proposal (HB 99) that seeks to allow colleges, universities and their employees to steer endorsement opportunities toward student-athletes. 

The House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Subcommittee is scheduled Tuesday to take up the measure, which would make a major change in Florida's athlete-pay law, commonly known as a name, image and likeness law. 

Under the law, which took effect in 2021, compensation for student-athletes "may only be provided by a third party unaffiliated with the intercollegiate athlete's postsecondary educational institution." 

Schools and employees, meanwhile, "may not compensate or cause compensation to be directed" to student-athletes. But the House bill would change that by allowing colleges, universities and employees to cause compensation to be directed to athletes. 

"I believe Florida's a state that leads on a lot of issues, specifically in college sports," House sponsor Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, told The News Service of Florida last week. "For example, we've had women's soccer championships down the street (at Florida State University), football championships around the state. We want to make sure we stay relevant, but we also want to make sure we protect the students."

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 2:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.