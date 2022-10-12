Turnpike driver crashed in FHP trooper, both taken to the hospital

DELRAY BEACH - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was hit by a driver Wednesday morning on the Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the Atlantic Boulevard exit near Delray Beach.

According to FHP, the trooper's marked Chevy Tahoe was sitting on the right emergency shoulder, when a Hyundai Venue veered into the right shoulder and rear-ended the SUV.

Both the trooper and the female driver were taken to the hospital.

The trooper's injuries are non-life threatening, but the female driver has life-threatening injuries.

The FHP is investigating to see if alcohol played a role in the crash.

