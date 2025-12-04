Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for former Miami-Dade County Rep. Bruce Hoffmann

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds in the state Capitol to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of former State Rep. Bruce Hoffmann.

Hoffmann, who served District 114 and Miami Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at the age of 78.

He was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1998 and won reelection in 2000, representing Miami-Dade County.

After his time in the legislature, he continued his public service in Tallahassee with the Bush Administration. He served as General Counsel for the Florida Department of Management Services and the Florida Department of Revenue. In 2011, Hoffmann was appointed Chief of Staff for the Florida Lottery.

"He will be remembered for his dedication to public service and to improving his community and the State of Florida," a statement from the governor's office says.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 5.